AVN 66.36 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (5.07%)
BAFL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.27%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
DFML 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.35%)
DGKC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
EPCL 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.57%)
HUBC 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.57%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
KAPCO 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
MLCF 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.13%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.74%)
OGDC 88.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.33%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.72%)
PIBTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.97%)
PPL 71.50 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.64%)
PRL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.61%)
SILK 0.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.93 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.34%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.28%)
TRG 115.00 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.98%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.79%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 37.1 (0.9%)
BR30 14,801 Increased By 283.7 (1.95%)
KSE100 41,711 Increased By 374 (0.9%)
KSE30 15,687 Increased By 103.3 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia works to ease visa regime for India, other countries

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 11:48am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Russia is working on easing visa procedures for six countries, including India, Syria and Indonesia, the state TASS news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov as saying on Sunday.

“In addition to India (procedures simplification) is being worked out with Angola, Vietnam, Indonesia, Syria and Philippines,” Ivanov said. Earlier, Ivanov said that Russia is also preparing intergovernmental agreements on visa-free trips with 11 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico and Trinidad, TASS reported.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago, which has killed thousands and displace millions, Moscow has turned to China, India and African nations, trying to seek closer ties there.

While the United States, Japan and the European Union condemned Russia’s invasion and imposed sanctions, China and India have not done either.

Moscow says 100,000 IT specialists have left Russia this year

India kept a neutral stance, declining to blame Russia for the invasion while sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil.

India China Syria kuwait European Union indonesia Russia’s Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine grain exports African nations Evgeny Ivanov

Comments

1000 characters

Russia works to ease visa regime for India, other countries

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX as KSE-100 up over 400 points

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

LHC hears Imran's bail pleas in Toshakhana, other cases today

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger, despair

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

Read more stories