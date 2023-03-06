Pemra bans IK’s speeches, pressers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani media regulator, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has barred news channels from broadcasting speeches and press talks of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Pemra has directed the TV channels (Licensees) to refrain from telecasting any content in any manner (either recorded or produced under its banner or aired during a live speech or press talk) against state institutions.

While referring to the prohibition order under section 27 of Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by Pemra Act 2007, the regulator stated it was observed that Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/ statements is continuously alleging state institutions by levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity.

Airing of baseless allegations, hateful, slanderous and unwarranted statement against state institutions and officers are in sheer violation of Article 19 of the Constitution, judgment of the Supreme Court and Lahore High Court cases, as well as, Pemra Ordinance rules and regulation of Pemra (Television Broadcast Station Operations) Regulations 2012. It has been observed that the content was telecasted by the licensees without effective utilization of time delay mechanism in violation of above mentioned provisions of Pemra laws, as well as, judgments of the apex courts; therefore, Chairman Pemra in view of the above mentioned background and reasons, in exercise of delegated powers prohibits broadcast/rebroadcast of speech(s)/press talks (recorded or Live) of Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

