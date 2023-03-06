AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.8%)
UN states agree ‘historic’ deal to protect high seas

AFP Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:56am
UNITED NATIONS: UN member states finally agreed Saturday to a text on the first international treaty after years of negotiations to protect the high seas, a fragile and vital treasure that covers nearly half the planet.

“The ship has reached the shore,” conference chair Rena Lee announced at the UN headquarters in New York shortly before 9:30 pm (0230 GMT Sunday), to loud and lengthy applause from delegates.

The exact wording of the text was not immediately released but activists hailed it as a breakthrough moment for the protection of biodiversity after more than 15 years of discussions.

The treaty is seen as essential to conserving 30 percent of the world’s land and ocean by 2030, as agreed by world governments in a historic accord signed in Montreal in December. “This is a historic day for conservation and a sign that in a divided world, protecting nature and people can triumph over geopolitics,” said Green-peace’s Laura Meller.

