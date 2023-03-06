AVN 64.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.65%)
BAFL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.17%)
DGKC 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KAPCO 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
MLCF 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.11%)
NETSOL 77.48 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.44%)
OGDC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
PAEL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.43%)
PPL 71.00 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (4.91%)
PRL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.58%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.66%)
TELE 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (12.12%)
TPLP 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.72%)
TRG 113.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.82%)
UNITY 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 33.8 (0.82%)
BR30 14,750 Increased By 232.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,685 Increased By 347.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 15,709 Increased By 125.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pope prays for halt to migrant ‘journeys of death’

AFP Published 06 Mar, 2023 07:04am
Follow us

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday called for an end to the deadly trafficking of migrants, a week after a boat sank off southern Italy killing at least 70 people.

“May the traffickers of human beings be stopped, may they no longer be able to dispose of the lives of so many innocent people,” the Argentine pontiff, a fervent defender of refugees urged at the close of the Angelus prayer. “May these journeys of hope never again turn into journeys of death, and may the clear waters of the Mediterranean no longer be bloodied by such dramatic incidents,” the 86-year-old Pope added.

Pakistanis among 59 migrants die in boat wreck off Italy

Visibly moved, the pope then paid his respects in silence for a few seconds before the crowd in St Peter’s Square. The death toll from the tragedy off the coast of Crotone, Calabria, last week included 15 minors. Rescue workers are still searching for other victims.

Three suspected people smugglers have been arrested, Italian media reported.

They are suspected of having charged between 5,000 and 8,000 euros to each migrant they had brought to Turkey three days earlier.

The boat, which was believed to have been carrying about 180 people, mostly from Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, broke up just offshore in stormy weather, after possibly hitting a sandbank.

Under-fire Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday rejected any government responsibility for the shipwreck.

Pope Francis Italy EU Italy migrant boat boat disaster human traffickers

Comments

1000 characters
A. Tahir Mar 06, 2023 07:19am
Multiple agencies are letting people slip out of country --- by taking mega bribes!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pope prays for halt to migrant ‘journeys of death’

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories