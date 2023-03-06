AVN 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.17%)
BAFL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.52%)
DGKC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.56%)
EPCL 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.67%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.12%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 29.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
MLCF 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
NETSOL 76.97 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.76%)
OGDC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.74%)
PAEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
PIBTL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
PPL 71.15 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (5.13%)
PRL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.03%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (10.77%)
TPLP 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.93%)
TRG 112.79 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.98%)
UNITY 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 26.6 (0.65%)
BR30 14,734 Increased By 216.6 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,570 Increased By 233 (0.56%)
KSE30 15,688 Increased By 103.8 (0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kakar takes oath as governor of Balochistan

APP Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP
Follow us

QUETTA: Central leader of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Malik Abdul Wali Kakar took oath as the 23rd Governor of Balochistan at the Governor House on Sunday. Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan administered the oath of office to the new Governor Balochistan.

Provincial ministers, Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), judges, tribal elders and others participated in the oath-taking ceremony. They congratulated new Governor Abdul Wali Kakar after taking oath as Governor Balochistan.

President Dr. Arif Alvi appointed him as the Governor of Balochistan after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent the summary for final approval and signature the other day.

Balochistan BNPM Balochistan governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

Kakar takes oath as governor of Balochistan

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories