Pakistan

Dumper-truck kills three bikers

Published 06 Mar, 2023 07:18am
KARACHI: Three youths were crushed to death by a dumper-truck in Landhi Murtaza Chowrangi area of Karachi late Saturday night.

According to rescue sources, a fast-moving dumper-truck crushed to death three youth who were riding a bike in Landhi Murtaza Chowrangi area.

The victims were identified as Imran, Nauman and Sameer, who were residents of Karachi’s Future Society. They were returning from a marriage ceremony when they met the fatal accident. The driver managed to flee soon after the accident.

