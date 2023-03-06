Dumper-truck kills three bikers

KARACHI: Three youths were crushed to death by a dumper-truck in Landhi Murtaza Chowrangi area of Karachi late Saturday night.

According to rescue sources, a fast-moving dumper-truck crushed to death three youth who were riding a bike in Landhi Murtaza Chowrangi area.

The victims were identified as Imran, Nauman and Sameer, who were residents of Karachi’s Future Society. They were returning from a marriage ceremony when they met the fatal accident. The driver managed to flee soon after the accident.