AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.8%)
BAFL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.74%)
DGKC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
EPCL 48.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
FCCL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
HUBC 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
KAPCO 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
NETSOL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.47%)
OGDC 88.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
PAEL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
PPL 71.01 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (4.92%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.78%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.78%)
TPLP 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.93%)
TRG 114.01 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (3.08%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,135 Increased By 32.4 (0.79%)
BR30 14,751 Increased By 233.6 (1.61%)
KSE100 41,680 Increased By 342.6 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,713 Increased By 128.8 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Attack on schoolgirls in Iran

Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: Something deeply concerning has been happening in Iranian girls’ schools. Last Tuesday, at least 35 students of a school in Tehran province’s city of Pardis were taken to hospital suffering from a mysterious case of poisoning, adding to hundreds of cases of respiratory distress reported in the past three months in other towns, mainly in the holy city of Qom.

The police chief in Tehran told a news agency that the suspected poisoning was being investigated, and that “our priority is to find the origin of the case, and until then we will not judge whether it was intentional or not.” It is important, indeed, for the police not to jump to any conclusions without completing investigations. Yet considering that only girl students in different cities have been experiencing similar physical distress, there is no doubt about that it is the result of deliberate planning.

The intention behind the plan is obvious. As the country’s deputy health minister told IRNA news agency on Sunday, “after the poisoning of several students in Qom schools, it was found that some people wanted all schools, especially girls’ schools, to be closed.” We in this part of the region have already seen such assaults on female education.

Before they were ousted in a military operation Pakistani Taliban had destroyed many girls’ schools in the erstwhile tribal areas as well as some settled districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

And in the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, where hardliners have gained an upper hand over pragmatists, all secondary schools for girls have been closed down.

Those seeking university education find the door slammed shut on them. But in the Islamic Republic of Iran there are, never have been, any restrictions on female education, though the dress code for women is strictly implemented (just recently, protest spread all over the country for five long months after the morality police arrested a young Iranian Kurd woman for not ‘properly’ wearing the hijab, and died in custody).

In fact, various reports, including UNESCO’s, speak of gender parity, even disparity in girls’ favour, in primary and secondary schools, and that women comprise half, if not more, of students in the higher education institutions.

Nonetheless, differences between moderate and hardline sections in the Islamic Republic’s power structure, often find reflection in the education system. The then president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, for instance, having an overt anti-women bias, introduced new curriculums in schools suggesting, among other things, that marrying at an early age would protect women from social problems.

His successor, Hasan Rouhani, on the other hand, rejected gender-based education stating that his administration won’t discriminate between men and women in education or employment. Apparently, some extremist elements now are using fear tactics to impose their regressive agenda.

The state apparatus is fully geared towards controlling dissidence and there are reports that it has arrested four persons linked to these poisonings and hopefully they would be tried and awarded exemplary punishment for their heinous crime.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Iran Education Students Tehran School girl students Iranian girls poison attacks school poisonings schoolgirls

Comments

1000 characters

Attack on schoolgirls in Iran

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories