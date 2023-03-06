AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.8%)
BAFL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.74%)
DGKC 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.74%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.77%)
FCCL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
HUBC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.32%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KAPCO 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
NETSOL 77.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.54%)
OGDC 88.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
PAEL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
PPL 71.10 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (5.05%)
PRL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.73%)
TELE 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (11.45%)
TPLP 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
TRG 114.21 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (3.26%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,135 Increased By 32.4 (0.79%)
BR30 14,751 Increased By 233.6 (1.61%)
KSE100 41,680 Increased By 342.6 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,713 Increased By 128.8 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan’s factory output posts biggest fall in 8 months

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 07:31am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s factory output shrank at the fastest pace in eight months in January as declining overseas demand took a heavy toll on key industries such as auto and semiconductor equipment.

In contrast, retail sales posted their fastest growth in nearly two years, separate data showed, highlighting the divergent paths between soft manufacturing and robust service-sector activity.

“Weak export-bound production and a recovery in consumption continue to be the two main focuses of Japan’s economy,” said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Economic Research Institute. He expects the new Bank of Japan leadership will be slow to tweak monetary policy amid the uncertainty.

Factory output fell 4.6% in January from a month earlier on a seasonally adjusted basis, government data showed on Tuesday. The contraction was much larger than economists’ median forecast of a 2.6% decline and followed an upwardly revised 0.3% increase in December.

It marked the fastest decrease since May 2022’s 7.5% fall, when China’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupted Japanese manufacturers’ supply chains.

Output of auto products slumped 10.1%, dragging the overall index lower while manufacturing of items such as production machinery and electronic parts dropped 13.5% and 4.2%, respectively.

Semiconductor-making equipment was down 26.8% as chip firms slowed their capital expenditure, while passenger cars fell 7.4% due in part to component supply bottleneck caused by heavy snow across Japan, a Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) official told reporters.

Japan Bank of Japan auto sector semiconductor Japan's factory output Japan economy

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s factory output posts biggest fall in 8 months

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories