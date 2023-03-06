AVN 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.17%)
Karachi Games 2023: Governor visits Mansoora ground in Gulberg

Press Release Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the Karachi Games 2023 have brought excitement to the city, and athletes are actively participating in the various sports involved. The blessing is there, the only need is to clear the intentions and work hard. Everyone should consider ways to improve the conditions of the country. The people should vote for those who want to solve their problems.

He expressed these views while speaking to media representatives as chief guest on the occasion of night cricket match at Mansoora ground, Gulberg, regarding Karachi Games 2023. Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman, MQM Senior Deputy Convenor Aamir Khan, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.

The governor of Sindh was also introduced to the cricket teams. He said that regular lighting arrangements will be ensured in Mansoora ground, Gulberg, very soon for which he has issued instructions to the organizers. The fields and parks should be restored to their original shape so that the sportsmen and the citizens living in the vicinity can benefit. Governor Sindh expressed his determination that such competitions will be continued in the future as well.

