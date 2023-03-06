AVN 63.81 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.03%)
BAFL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
DGKC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
EPCL 48.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HUBC 73.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.38%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KAPCO 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 2.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
MLCF 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
NETSOL 76.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2%)
OGDC 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
PAEL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
PPL 71.05 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (4.98%)
PRL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
TELE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (11.95%)
TPLP 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.86%)
TRG 112.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.49%)
UNITY 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 23 (0.56%)
BR30 14,727 Increased By 209.7 (1.44%)
KSE100 41,561 Increased By 223.7 (0.54%)
KSE30 15,681 Increased By 97.2 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

USAID hands over ‘Enterprise Resource Planning’ to KPRA

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: USAID funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (KPRM) activity handed over Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA).

A handing and taking over ceremony was held at the KPRA headquarters in which the Director General KPRA Raja Fazal Khaliq and KPRM Representative Amir Hadi signed the documents for the handing and taking over of the ERP. KPRA has identified a total 13 modules for its ERP out of which 5 modules have been completed and deployed on KPRA Data Center. The ERP is being developed with the financial and technical support of KPRM. The remaining 8 modules will be developed in the later phases. Presently, Finance, HR and Payroll, Court Cases Management, Notice Management and File Movement System have been completed and deployed. ERP is one of the steps taken by KPRA towards digital transformation.

The Director General KPRA thanked USAID KPRM for assisting KPRA in different fields including its capacity building and digital transformation.

He appreciated the efforts of KPRA and desired that USAID will continue its financial and technical support with the KPRA to enable it to completely switch its functions to information technology which will bring further transparency, efficiency and ease in its working.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KPRA ERP KPRM Amir Hadi

Comments

1000 characters

USAID hands over ‘Enterprise Resource Planning’ to KPRA

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories