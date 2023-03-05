AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Mar 05, 2023
Harry and Meghan invited to Charles’ coronation: report

AFP Published 05 Mar, 2023 08:52pm
LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markel have been invited to King Charles III’s landmark coronation in May but are yet to decide whether to attend, reports said Sunday.

The California-based couple, who quit the British monarchy in 2020 amid growing internal tensions, “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation”, a spokesperson for them told Britain’s Sunday Times.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” their representative added, using their formal titles.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

The report comes with Harry, 38, increasingly estranged from his father, brother Prince William and the rest of the family, after exposing the extent of their fractured relations in a book, Netflix documentary and numerous interviews.

In his latest public comments, the prince reportedly told a trauma expert on Saturday that he has long felt “slightly different” to other British royals, came from a “broken home” and was trying not to pass “trauma” onto his children.

In his explosive memoir published in January, he claimed William attacked him during an argument about Meghan.

Meanwhile in last December’s six-hour docuseries the couple again aired various grievances, having previously accused the royal family of racism over comments made about the skin tone of their unborn son.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been asked to vacate UK home

It emerged this week that they are being evicted from their home on the family’s Windsor estate, leaving them without a UK base from later this year.

The couple have made infrequent visits to the country since relocating to the United States, making a rare joint appearance in Britain following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September.

Charles, who ascended to the throne upon his mother’s passing, will be formally crowned king in a pomp-filled ceremony on May 6 to be attended by dignitaries from around the world and watched by billions.

The celebrations will feature a star-studded concert, nationwide “big lunch” and volunteering initiative, as well as the traditional ceremony and royal processions.

The main May 6 coronation day also happens to be the fourth birthday of Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie.

