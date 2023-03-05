President, wife meet family to condole death of Amjad

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Saturday visited the residence of late Amjad Islam Amjad, to express condolences with the bereaved family over his demise.

They offered ‘fateha’ for the departed soul and prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The president said that late Amjad was a great Urdu poet and author and the country felt pride over such personalities, adding that his death was a loss to the nation.

