Gold price declines by Rs1600 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday further declined on the local market, traders said.

The rates fell by Rs1600 to Rs200,000 per tola and Rs1372 to Rs171,468 per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $1856 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs2140 per tola and Rs1834.70 per 10 grams, traders said.

