CS vows to support KCCI in holding expos, other events

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput, during his visit to My Karachi Exhibition here on Saturday, extended full support and cooperation to Karachi Chamber for all such events which help in promoting the soft image Karachi were focused on improving Karachi’s image.

Thousands of people with their families continued to pour into the Expo Centre on 2nd day of 18th My Karachi Exhibition under way at Expo Centre Karachi to witness the products and services by more than 300 exhibitors being offered at discounted rates.

Visitors, diplomats and members of foreign delegation highly appreciated the efforts being made by the entire team of Karachi Chamber and the exhibitors towards promoting the positive image of Karachi by holding such a glittering event in a vivid manner.

Chairman Businessmen Group and Former President KCCI Zubair Motiwala, while expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made and the response received from the public, said that thanks to the efforts made by office-bearers and Managing Committee Members, the exhibition has been staged in an ideal manner despite several odds.

President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, while commenting on the so far progress of My Karachi Exhibition, stated that overwhelming response from people belonging to all walks of life has been received who applauded KCCI’s efforts towards organizing this lively event which has provided Karachiites an excellent opportunity to spend some good time with their families and shop in a safe and secure atmosphere.

He said that the plant of My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony, which was garnered by Late Siraj Kassam Teli in 2004, has grown into a huge tree and has succeeded in attaining the objective of promoting the positive image of Karachi which can be gauged from immense participation of diplomats and Karachiites at the exhibition.

He also appreciated the efforts made by officers of Law Enforcing Agencies particularly Pakistan Rangers and Sindh Police who tried their best to ensure fool-proof security at the exhibition.

KCCI office-bearers and Managing Committee members remained fully engaged on second day of My Karachi Exhibition by closely supervising activities at all halls of the Expo Centre while stringent security measures were also taken by deploying police, rangers and private security guards with a view to ensure that no unpleasant incident occurs during the event.

Special pavilion for Small Traders and Women Entrepreneurs along with other recreational facilities including the Food Court, Birds & Pet Show, Fireworks and a musical night show outside the Expo Centre were also welcomed by the visiting families.

