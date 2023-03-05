Canola futures ease

CHICAGO: ICE Canada canola futures ended lower on Friday on profit-taking ahead of the weekend and spill-over pressure from lower US soyoil futures, traders said.

Actively traded May canola notched a one-week high during a light-volume session on Friday but ended down $2.80 at $822.50 per tonne.

March canola, which expires at mid-month, settled $2.80 lower at $847.50 per tonne. The contract came within 40 cents of a seven-week high set earlier this week.

US soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell on Friday, while soybeans and soymeal gained. Euronext May rapeseed futures finished about 1% higher.