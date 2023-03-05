AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber futures dip on stronger yen

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Friday, as a firmer yen made the commodity less affordable for buyers holding other currencies and falling oil prices disincentivised manufacturers from switching to natural rubber.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for August delivery was down 1.2 yen, or 0.5%, at 229.8 yen ($1.68) per kg, as of 0209 GMT. For the week, the benchmark OSE contract has gained about 2.1%.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for May delivery was up 5 yuan, or 0.04%, at 12,620 yuan ($1,829.38) per tonne.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average opened up 0.78%. The Japanese yen rose 0.1% against the dollar to 136.59.

Oil prices slipped in early trade but were on track to post gains of nearly 2% for the week as a rebound in China’s factory activity offset growing concerns about rising US crude stocks and potential rate hikes in Europe.

The natural rubber market is hindered by weaker oil prices, leaving manufacturers with little incentive to shift away from synthetic rubber derived from oil.

Asian shares rose after Wall Street stocks reversed losses to end higher overnight, as investors weighed signals of a measured interest rate approach from US Federal Reserve officials and prospects of an economic recovery in China.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for April delivery was steady, trading at 141.4 US cents per kg.

Yen asian shares Oil prices rubber Japanese rubber

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures dip on stronger yen

PSDP 2023-24: Finance Div seeks Rs2.958bn allocation

Imran says ‘ready to forgive all for sake of country’

WB willing to fund fan replacement plan

Nepra accuses NTDC of failing to evacuate cheap Thar electricity

PD ready for energy security dialogue with US

PML-N to steer the country out of ‘crises’, says Maryam

Punjab approves wheat purchase policy

Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad (retd) is now new NAB chairman

PTA data for January: 0.87m cell phones produced locally as compared to 0.07m imported ones

LDCs’ conference: PM leaving for Doha today

Read more stories