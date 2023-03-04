AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Maryam steps up criticism of IK

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:42am
GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has flayed PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his ‘lies and hypocrisy’ and asked the people to get ready for elections to bring the PML-N into power.

“Imran is kowtowing to the United States after causing uproar over the US conspiracy behind his ouster,” she said while addressing the party convention in Gujranwala.

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan is such a “hypocrite” and “liar” that he cannot even stick to a single statement for long and never even accepts his basic failures. “When he lost power, he accused the United States and cited that diplomatic cipher was the reason behind his ouster, now he is begging the US for pardon.

Yesterday, he said that he is ending the Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement) forgetting that the movement didn’t even start, it was a failure,” she said, adding: “A court arrest movement cannot succeed when the leader himself is hiding in his home “Zamanat (bail) Park”.

Reminding the audience of today’s alleged audio leak of a conversation between PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and his brother lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, she said that the PTI is habitual of setting up everything in its favour and now it is “bring trucks outside courts”.

She also brought a toy truck with her and said the now the people should only be looking at truck to know that she is talking about PTI and Imran Khan, suggesting that PTI should change their electoral symbol to truck. “We will puncture all four tyres of this truck and will send it home,” Maryam said. She said, “There is no contempt of court, no insult of judiciary when a man (Imran Khan) gets clean chit from court despite the fact that he lied on his nomination form; despite the fact that he hid his daughter.” When you (judiciary) will punish him, she asked.

