AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

CCP, PTA ink MoU on collaboration in ICT

Sohail Sarfraz Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and assist each other in investigations and enforcement actions in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The signing ceremony was held at the CCP Headquarters in Islamabad. Chairperson CCP, Ms. Rahat Kaunain Hassan, Member Finance PTA, Muhammad Naveed, and senior officers from both organizations were in attendance.

The collaboration between PTA and CCP will have a significant impact at the national level, particularly in areas where common interests exist, such as promoting competitive commercial and economic activity in the market.

The areas of collaboration include establishing a coordination mechanism to enable smooth working relations, facilitating the transition of society towards digitalization, promoting the adoption of new ICT technologies, and utilizing ICTs as a contributor and enabler to achieve respective SDG targets. Ultimately, this will contribute towards the realization of a Digital Society, which aligns with the Government of Pakistan’s “Vision 2025.”

In addition to capacity building on the experience and knowledge available to both organizations, the MoU also includes conducting sessions, discussion forums, and training on relevant issues and technological advancements.

CCP Chairperson said that there is an urgent requirement for regulators to collaborate in response to the economic crisis that Pakistan is facing. She stressed the significance of implementing effective policies and regulatory frameworks that can attract investment, facilitate growth, and promote competition in the market.

Additionally, she emphasized the importance of protecting consumers from anti-competitive practices. She urged for innovative and unconventional solutions in creating an enabling environment under the current economic challenges.

In accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between CCP and PTA, both agencies will work together within their respective mandates to achieve a greater impact. Specifically, in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), CCP and PTA will collaborate and assist each other in investigations and enforcement actions to ensure that all companies have a level playing field to grow and thrive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTA mou IT ICT investments CCP SDGs digitalization

Comments

1000 characters

CCP, PTA ink MoU on collaboration in ICT

SBP receives $500mn from ICBC: Ishaq Dar

Afghan Taliban reluctant to rein in TTP

$1.3bn financing from China’s ICBC expected

Moody’s downgrades long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Polls in Punjab will be held on April 30: Alvi

‘US supports democratic, constitutional, legal principles in Pakistan’

1HFY23: Non-tax revenue collection of govt stands at Rs896.434bn

PPRA for exempting procurement of two second–hand vessels from rules

Supply to Gwadar: Iran invited to discuss additional 100MW electricity tariff

25pc ST on luxury goods’ import awaits cabinet’s nod

Read more stories