Mar 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
CNS chairs BoG moot at Bahria University

Press Release Published 04 Mar, 2023 07:05am
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI (M) S.Bt, in his capacity as Pro-Chancellor/Chairman BoG, chaired the 49th Board of Governors (BoG) Meeting at Bahria University Head Office Islamabad.

The session of BOG commenced with a detailed briefing to the Board on various activities undertaken at the University which included development and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure and new initiatives in academic and non-academic domains.

He was further briefed about the austerity measures being executed by Bahria University in the current situation of inflation and crisis. Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated the dedicated and extensive efforts of Bahira University in not only imparting quality education to the students but also contributing towards their character and personality building through adopting modern teaching pedagogies.

Furthermore, he urged that special focus should be given in developing skills like critical thinking, solution-oriented approach, research & development, problem-solving and professional grooming among the students.

Chief of the Naval Staff lauded Bahria University’s endeavour in Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC)-2023 held at Karachi wherein the inceptive showcasing of Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park (PMSTP) was also undertaken. He also congratulated Bahria University on winning the prize in PIMEC-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

pakistan navy Bahria University Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi

