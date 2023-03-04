Zardari, Fazl meet PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and exchanged views on the prevailing political situation in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent verdict about elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement from the PM Office, the political situation in the country came under discussion during the meeting which was held at the PM House.

Sources said that Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present in the meeting, in which, the top leadership of the ruling coalition exchanged views on President Dr Arif Alvi’s announcement of April 30 as the date for holding the elections for the provincial assembly of Punjab.

The sources further maintained that the country’s economic situation, the ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the security situation of the country were also discussed during the meeting and the Prime Minister took the leadership of the ruling coalition into confidence about his government policy on the key issues and the future strategy.

