PIA gets approval from PCAA to perform ‘Check Maintenance’ at Islamabad

KARACHI: After achieving approval of maintenance check for A320 aircraft at Islamabad by CAA Pakistan, PIA has now been granted approval maintenance check for Boeing 777 aircraft at Islamabad.

With the enhancement of PIA engineering facility at Islamabad, PIA Engineering Division successfully conducted Check-1A and lower checks on Boeing 777 aircraft.

The maintenance activities were carried out inside the newly-constructed maintenance hangar at IIAP.

As an SOP, the Check-A maintenance activity was witnessed by PIA Quality Assurance & Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Airworthiness directorate officials, to ascertain compliance with international safety and airworthiness standards.

CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat congratulated Chief Engineering officer, Amir Ali and his team for performing successful check A on Boeing 777 at Islamabad. He also directed engineering personnel to sustain and further improve the high quality workmanship.

