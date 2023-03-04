AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Terror, politics and economy

Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: The Central Apex Committee (CAC), in its meeting last Friday, merely echoed what much of the country has already come to understand; that “the elimination of terrorism, economic recovery and political stability are interlinked”.

Also, instead of being reminded once again that “a national consensus should be created and obstacles should be removed”, the people would surely have preferred to be enlightened about why such things have not already been done.

We went through the same drill before successive military operations crushed TTP’s (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s) terror network a decade ago, after all, and the resurgence of terrorism owes in large part to authorities taking their eyes off the ball once terrorists melted across the Afghan border.

Therefore, the anti-terror blueprint is already in place, in the form of the National Action Plan (NAP), and it is once again its proper and thorough implementation, rather lack of it, that is the problem.

The biggest difference this time is that the country’s position is much more precarious. The economy has all but collapsed and the political elite is far too busy tearing each other down, in their naked lust for power, to give anything else, even national security, much thought.

In fact, this fight has got so ugly that some of the country’s top politicians have no qualms even about degrading the military’s prestige and standing whenever it does not side with them in this senseless game of thrones.

Little surprise, then, that TTP has been able to exploit the resulting security vacuum so successfully. It’s also very unfortunate that some political parties are still putting politics before security and refusing to form a united front even as terrorists go on a rampage up and down the country.

The first priority must no doubt be reviving the IMF (International Monetary Fund) bailout programme. Without the money the Fund will give, and also greenlight from other bi- and multi-lateral institutions, there is no question of stabilising the economy or bolstering the law enforcement machinery to meet the challenge of terrorism.

Yet, even with the EFF (Extended Fund Facility) back on track, which is expected to happen in a few days, the country will still not be able to attract solid foreign investment until there is political stability.

As the fiscal sector cuts subsidies and raises taxes to comply with IMF’s “upfront conditions”, and the monetary sector continues raising interest rates, both production and exports will suffer; making attracting FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) and existential issue.

This time the high interest window cannot be counted on to trigger much carry trade into the rupee either, like the pre-Covid days, because hot money is the first to head for the exit lounge when bombs start going off at random.

The CAC was also right to point out that national security and protection of people’s lives and property were basic constitutional duties, which had to be performed with “national spirit, sincerity, focus and best ability”.

But it is also very ironic that the government is still issuing the same old statements when its actions should be doing the talking. It has done well by finally putting its foot down and telling Kabul that its patience has run out.

And even though compliance with IMF’s conditions has come at a steep cost, both for the people and the administration, it should also have been done sooner because the lender’s money is desperately needed.

The only piece still missing from the puzzle is political stability. And for that the country’s politicians are squarely to blame. They have got so used to spinning conspiracy theories to keep the pot burning and the people confused that they have themselves got caught in them now.

And their disregard for the people’s suffering and Pakistan’s biggest problems is, without a doubt, the biggest reason for most of the country’s problems at this time, including TTP’s second attack on the state.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan terrorism TTP IMF FDI Afghan border Shahbaz Sharif National Action Plan economy of Pakistan political stability Economic distress Central Apex Committee

Comments

1000 characters

Terror, politics and economy

SBP receives $500mn from ICBC: Ishaq Dar

Afghan Taliban reluctant to rein in TTP

$1.3bn financing from China’s ICBC expected

Moody’s downgrades long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Polls in Punjab will be held on April 30: Alvi

‘US supports democratic, constitutional, legal principles in Pakistan’

1HFY23: Non-tax revenue collection of govt stands at Rs896.434bn

PPRA for exempting procurement of two second–hand vessels from rules

Supply to Gwadar: Iran invited to discuss additional 100MW electricity tariff

25pc ST on luxury goods’ import awaits cabinet’s nod

Read more stories