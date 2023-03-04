15 more birth registration counters set up in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: The ongoing birth registration project with the support of Sindh Local Government Department and UNICEF has been strengthened and expanded and 15 more birth registration counters have been established in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Informing the details in this regard, Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that under the mission of expanding and improving the ongoing birth registration program with the support of Sindh Local Government Department and UNICEF, 15 more registration counters have been established in the health facilities where trained staff will be present from 9 am to 5 pm.

Newly established registration counters in Karachi are Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad, Children Hospital Shadman, Zainab Panjwani Hospital, Darul Sahat, Batul General Hospital, Sindh Government Hospital Korangi Panch, Sisi Hospital, Memongoth Hospital, Lady Differn, Jinnah Hospital, Mominabad Hospital, Qatar Hospital Orangi Town, 50 beds have been activated in Landhi Hospital.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023