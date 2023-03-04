AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem takes over as Commander Karachi

Press Release Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

KARACHI: Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem assumed the responsibilities as Commander Karachi (COMKAR) during Change of Command ceremony held at Karachi. Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan handed over the Command to the newly-appointed Commander Karachi.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem is graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad.

The Admiral has an illustrious naval career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. In recognition of his meritorious services the Admiral was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by the Government of Pakistan.

The Change of Command ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Muhammad Saleem Commander Karachi COMKAR Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem

Comments

1000 characters

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem takes over as Commander Karachi

SBP receives $500mn from ICBC: Ishaq Dar

Afghan Taliban reluctant to rein in TTP

$1.3bn financing from China’s ICBC expected

Moody’s downgrades long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Polls in Punjab will be held on April 30: Alvi

‘US supports democratic, constitutional, legal principles in Pakistan’

1HFY23: Non-tax revenue collection of govt stands at Rs896.434bn

PPRA for exempting procurement of two second–hand vessels from rules

Supply to Gwadar: Iran invited to discuss additional 100MW electricity tariff

25pc ST on luxury goods’ import awaits cabinet’s nod

Read more stories