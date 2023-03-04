Experts propose to form hybrid seed institute for research on domestic seeds

HYDERABAD: To deal with the shortage of wheat and cotton seeds in Sindh, the provincial, federal agricultural and research institutes and the private sector of the province came on the same page under the leadership of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, and the heads of different organization and experts proposed a two-day seed symposium and to form Hybrid seed institute for research on domestic hybrid seeds of different crops including vegetables.

To promote the research, and ensure the availability of certified seeds including wheat, cotton, rice, vegetables, and other crops in the country and especially in Sindh, an important meeting of experts of various agricultural and research institutes and the private sector was held at Sindh Agriculture University under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri.

Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Director High Power Farms Committee Dr. Mujahid Hussain Laghari, Director Agriculture Institute Dr. Liaqat Ali Bhutto, Director Cotton Research Center Mazhar Keerio, Regional Director Federal Seed Certification Rizwan Bux Soomro, Executive Director Wheat Research Center Wali Muhammad Baloch, Hafeezur Rehman of Nuclear Institute of Agriculture, Saifullah Abro, Professor Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri, Miss Saira Bano Babbar, Roshan Ali Junejo, Asadullah Jamali, MD of TASSCO Seed Company Muhammad Tariq Khanzada, Director Research and Development Manzoor Ahmed Khoro, Muhammad Mithal Lund and others participated.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that certified seed has become the biggest agricultural problem of the province, and the development of the country and the prosperity of the farmer are linked to the certified seed.

He emphasized that to deal with this problem a two-day seed symposium should be held, by participating experts from research and extension institutions, seed certification authorities, breeders, farmers, and the private sector, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, experts said that around 50 private seed companies are working in Sindh, but Sindh's agriculture has been severely affected due to non-standard seeds and fertilizers coming from other parts of the country without certification. They said that the scope of research should be widened to solve the problems of wheat TD1 and other varieties and to prepare alternative new commodities.

On this occasion, it was agreed that cotton, wheat, or rice from other countries, or instead of importing their seeds, the Cotton Research Institute should be activated and the Hybrid Seed Institute should be established for the production of local hybrid seed.

A committee was also formed for linkages with all agricultural research, government, and private institutions, in which Dr. Zahoor Soomro was selected as the chairman, and Dr. Liaquat Bhutto, Manzoor Ahmad Khoro, Dr. Saifullah Abro, Tariq Hussain Khanzada as members.

Earlier, the Director of Seed Production and Development Center, Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, while giving a briefing regarding the needs of wheat, cotton, and rice seeds in Sindh and the problems faced by them, said that the cotton crop was destroyed due to the recent floods in Sindh, and now we are facing 68% cotton and 48% wheat seed shortage.

