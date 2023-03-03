Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 tonnes corn

HAMBURG: Taiwan’s MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, March 8, they said. Price offers are being sought for one consignment of yellow corn at a premium over the Chicago July 2023 corn contract.

Shipment is sought between April 25 and May 14 if the corn is sourced from the US Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said.

If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between May 10 and May 25.

Asian buyers step up Indian corn imports as drought cuts Argentine crop

Asian corn demand has been strong in the past week following falls in Chicago corn prices. South Korean buyers made a series of corn purchases earlier this week.