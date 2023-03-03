AVN 62.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.19%)
BAFL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.13%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.21%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.24%)
DFML 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
DGKC 39.88 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (4.67%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
FFL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.98%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
HUBC 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.66%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.31%)
MLCF 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
NETSOL 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.72%)
OGDC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.97%)
PAEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
PPL 67.10 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (6.17%)
PRL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.93%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.74%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.48%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.18%)
TPLP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
TRG 110.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.96%)
UNITY 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,081 Increased By 55.2 (1.37%)
BR30 14,419 Increased By 387.4 (2.76%)
KSE100 41,167 Increased By 496.4 (1.22%)
KSE30 15,508 Increased By 194.6 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 tonnes corn

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2023 12:16pm
Follow us

HAMBURG: Taiwan’s MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, March 8, they said. Price offers are being sought for one consignment of yellow corn at a premium over the Chicago July 2023 corn contract.

Shipment is sought between April 25 and May 14 if the corn is sourced from the US Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said.

If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between May 10 and May 25.

Asian buyers step up Indian corn imports as drought cuts Argentine crop

Asian corn demand has been strong in the past week following falls in Chicago corn prices. South Korean buyers made a series of corn purchases earlier this week.

Corn Taiwan

Comments

1000 characters

Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 tonnes corn

Pension, subsidies & cut in SOEs’ losses: ‘Structural reforms’ being introduced thru budget: Dar

KSE-100 index up nearly 1% amid hope of IMF programme revival

Cotton arrival dips 34.5% year-on-year

China urges all to play 'constructive role in Pakistan’s economic stability efforts'

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

China’s Xi to secure third term as president, brush off crises

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Israeli forces kill teen in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Read more stories