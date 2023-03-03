AVN 62.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.19%)
BAFL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.13%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.21%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.24%)
DFML 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
DGKC 39.88 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (4.67%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
FFL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.98%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
HUBC 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.66%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.31%)
MLCF 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
NETSOL 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.72%)
OGDC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.97%)
PAEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
PPL 67.10 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (6.17%)
PRL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.93%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.74%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.48%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.18%)
TPLP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
TRG 110.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.96%)
UNITY 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,081 Increased By 55.2 (1.37%)
BR30 14,419 Increased By 387.4 (2.76%)
KSE100 41,167 Increased By 496.4 (1.22%)
KSE30 15,508 Increased By 194.6 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU’s Borrell sees ‘small improvement’ in US talking with Russia

AFP Published March 3, 2023 Updated March 3, 2023 02:06pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday he saw a “small improvement” in diplomacy with Moscow after a Group of 20 meeting that saw rare US-Russia talks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met briefly Thursday with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the meeting in New Delhi, with the top US diplomat pressing Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Borrell noted that Lavrov remained in the room when Western nations criticised Russia, unlike at the last G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali last year, when he stormed out.

“At least this time he stayed and he listened. This is a small improvement but it’s important,” Borrell said at the Raisina Dialogue, a forum in New Delhi.

“I think it’s better than nothing,” he said.

Borrell said he would oppose any effort to boot Russia from the G20, meant to represent the world’s major economies, in line with Russia’s eviction a decade ago from the Group of Seven – then the Group of Eight – major industrial democracies.

“We have to keep ways of talking, or at least listening if not talking,” Borrell said.

Lavrov, in a sometimes contentious appearance later at the same forum, accused the West of pressuring developing nations to turn on Russia.

“Our Western friends were shouting in the microphones, ’Russia must…!, Russia must…!, Russia must…!” he said.

He said Blinken and other Western leaders have insisted in travels around the world that “Russia must suffer strategic defeat.”

“This, they say, is existential for the West in the context of global domination,” Lavrov said.

Borrell defended encouragement to developing nations to oppose the war, while adding that he was aware of knock-on effects such as higher food prices.

“I understand people from the so-called Global South that say, look, we cannot bear the consequences of this war,” Borrell said.

“But look at who are the guilty for this. Who is the one who created the problem?”

The G20 meeting ended without a joint declaration but India released a statement that noted that Russia and China dissented on a call for Moscow to withdraw from Ukraine.

“That’s movement diplomatically,” Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

Modi calls for unity at G20 dominated by Ukraine

“For India to say that Russia and China were the only ones not reaching a consensus is a message in itself.”

Joly said she also met with Lavrov on Thursday and told him, “Russia needs to get out of Ukraine – period.”

European Union Russia-Ukraine war Group of 20

Comments

1000 characters

EU’s Borrell sees ‘small improvement’ in US talking with Russia

Pension, subsidies & cut in SOEs’ losses: ‘Structural reforms’ being introduced thru budget: Dar

KSE-100 index up nearly 1% amid hope of IMF programme revival

Cotton arrival dips 34.5% year-on-year

China urges all to play 'constructive role in Pakistan’s economic stability efforts'

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

China’s Xi to secure third term as president, brush off crises

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Israeli forces kill teen in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Read more stories