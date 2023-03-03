PCB releases details of Women’s League exhibition matches

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed the details of the three Women’s League exhibition matches, which will be played on March 8, 10 and 11 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The two participating teams are Amazons and Super Women. The women’s matches will start at 1400 PKT and will be played in the lead up to the men’s fixtures in the HBL-PSL-8 matches.

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans on March 8 and 10, respectively, while, Quetta Gladiators will meet Multan Sultans on March 11. As such, tickets for three men’s HBL PSL matches will be valid for the women’s fixtures with the stands on these match days, to open three hours before the first ball is bowled.

Furthermore, the PCB as part of its social corporate responsibility will use Wednesday (March 8)’s T20 match to celebrate Women’s Day. The second exhibition match on Friday (March 10) will be played to create awareness about breast cancer in partnership with Pink Ribbon Pakistan. The third and final exhibition match on Saturday (March 11) will be played to highlight women empowerment through education in collaboration with Circle Women.

Meanwhile, the PCB also confirmed the match officials for the three matches. Mohammad Anees will perform the refereeing duties for all the three matches.

Expressing the joy on officiating the matches, Umpire Humaira Farah said: “I feel really honoured to officiate exhibition matches of the Women’s League. These matches will not only help the women cricketers to express themselves on the field, but it will provide us with an opportunity to further enhance our skills. This will go a long way in encouraging more women to come in this game as a player and as an official.”

Umpire Saleema Imtiaz said: “The PCB has taken a great step in organising the women’s league exhibition matches. These matches will go a long way in introducing full-fletch Pakistan Women’s League, which will help the players and officials to pursue this game as a professional.”

Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick said: “I am thrilled and excited that the exhibition matches for the Women’s League are taking place.

