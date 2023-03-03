AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
DGKC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.95%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
FFL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.62%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 72.04 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.98%)
OGDC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 62.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.04%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
TRG 108.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,671 Increased By 258.1 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 160.3 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB releases details of Women’s League exhibition matches

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2023 07:22am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed the details of the three Women’s League exhibition matches, which will be played on March 8, 10 and 11 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The two participating teams are Amazons and Super Women. The women’s matches will start at 1400 PKT and will be played in the lead up to the men’s fixtures in the HBL-PSL-8 matches.

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans on March 8 and 10, respectively, while, Quetta Gladiators will meet Multan Sultans on March 11. As such, tickets for three men’s HBL PSL matches will be valid for the women’s fixtures with the stands on these match days, to open three hours before the first ball is bowled.

Furthermore, the PCB as part of its social corporate responsibility will use Wednesday (March 8)’s T20 match to celebrate Women’s Day. The second exhibition match on Friday (March 10) will be played to create awareness about breast cancer in partnership with Pink Ribbon Pakistan. The third and final exhibition match on Saturday (March 11) will be played to highlight women empowerment through education in collaboration with Circle Women.

Meanwhile, the PCB also confirmed the match officials for the three matches. Mohammad Anees will perform the refereeing duties for all the three matches.

Expressing the joy on officiating the matches, Umpire Humaira Farah said: “I feel really honoured to officiate exhibition matches of the Women’s League. These matches will not only help the women cricketers to express themselves on the field, but it will provide us with an opportunity to further enhance our skills. This will go a long way in encouraging more women to come in this game as a player and as an official.”

Umpire Saleema Imtiaz said: “The PCB has taken a great step in organising the women’s league exhibition matches. These matches will go a long way in introducing full-fletch Pakistan Women’s League, which will help the players and officials to pursue this game as a professional.”

Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick said: “I am thrilled and excited that the exhibition matches for the Women’s League are taking place.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cricket PCB Pindi Cricket Stadium Women’s League exhibition matches

Comments

1000 characters

PCB releases details of Women’s League exhibition matches

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Policy rate hiked by 300bps to 20pc to tame inflation

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Overnight Reverse Repo (Ceiling) rate fixed at 21pc

Nation is paying ‘heavy price of regime change’: IK

Govt ‘mulling abandoning’ talks with IMF, claims Hammad

NA body asks govt to remove obstacles to IP gas pipeline project

Senate body irked by absence of power minister

Read more stories