KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.050 billion and the number of lots traded at 15,925.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.804 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.300 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.005 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.317 billion), Silver (PKR 902.801 million), Platinum (PKR 503.696 million), DJ (PKR 376.001 million), SP 500 (PKR 310.143 million), Natural Gas (PKR 304.172 million), Copper (PKR 217.830 million) and Brent (PKR 7.860 million).

