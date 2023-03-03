Modest business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg.

300 bales of Upper Sindh was sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 200 bales of Sarhad were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund and 600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund.

The spot rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was increased by Rs 10 per kg and was available at Rs 355 per kg.

