AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
DGKC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.95%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
FFL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.62%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 72.04 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.98%)
OGDC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 62.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.04%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
TRG 108.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,671 Increased By 258.1 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 160.3 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM orders action on power breakdown inquiry report

Nuzhat Nazar Published 03 Mar, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the Power Division to take immediate action against the officials guilty of “criminal negligence” with regard to the power breakdown of 23rd January, 2023.

A federal cabinet meeting was chaired by the prime minister, during which an inquiry report about the power breakdown was submitted. In the report, human negligence and faults in the power transmission system were cited as the main reasons behind the nationwide breakdown.

The prime minister directed to punish those responsible for the power breakdown for their gross negligence.

A comprehensive action plan should be prepared regarding reforms in the power generation and transmission system, the prime minister said.

A detailed report of nationwide power breakdown was presented to the federal cabinet. This report was compiled by a four-member inquiry committee set up on the instructions of the prime minister, headed by Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik.

In the report, not only the main reasons for this incident have been explained, but also suggestions have been given to identify those responsible and to avoid such incidents in the future.

The meeting was informed that on January 23, 2023, from 7:30 am, the power breakdown spread across the country within just four minutes of tripping of the power plants. The main reason for this was human negligence in not switching on the AC circuits that were closed at night in the morning.

As soon as wind energy in the south was added to the system to meet the electricity demand in the north of the country, the frequency of the AC line increased dramatically.

Due to this sudden increase in frequency, various power plants tripped under the automatic security system. Further, the meeting was informed that the Kot Addo Power Company, which has the Black Start facility, but the contract for this power plant has expired.

Talking to the participants of the meeting, the prime minister said that the nation is waiting for those responsible for this major incident to be punished for their serious negligence.

The prime minister inquired that if KAPCO's power purchase agreement had expired, why the necessary action to renew the agreement was delayed. The Prime Minister also directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to link the power system with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA). Formulate a comprehensive action plan for reforms and submit it for cabinet approval.

The Power Division gave a detailed briefing to the Federal Cabinet regarding power theft and line losses.

The meeting was suggested by the Power Division to form a special police force to bring the situation under control in areas where line losses are 60 per cent and above. The meeting was further informed that the project of solarization of electric tube wells across the country is under consideration, which will be started from Balochistan first.

The prime minister directed to constitute a special cabinet committee regarding the strategy to eliminate power theft, line losses, and solarisation of electrified tube wells.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Federal Cabinet Power breakdown SCADA power transmission system

Comments

1000 characters

PM orders action on power breakdown inquiry report

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Policy rate hiked by 300bps to 20pc to tame inflation

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Overnight Reverse Repo (Ceiling) rate fixed at 21pc

Nation is paying ‘heavy price of regime change’: IK

Govt ‘mulling abandoning’ talks with IMF, claims Hammad

NA body asks govt to remove obstacles to IP gas pipeline project

Senate body irked by absence of power minister

Read more stories