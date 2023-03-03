PM orders action on power breakdown inquiry report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the Power Division to take immediate action against the officials guilty of “criminal negligence” with regard to the power breakdown of 23rd January, 2023.

A federal cabinet meeting was chaired by the prime minister, during which an inquiry report about the power breakdown was submitted. In the report, human negligence and faults in the power transmission system were cited as the main reasons behind the nationwide breakdown.

The prime minister directed to punish those responsible for the power breakdown for their gross negligence.

A comprehensive action plan should be prepared regarding reforms in the power generation and transmission system, the prime minister said.

A detailed report of nationwide power breakdown was presented to the federal cabinet. This report was compiled by a four-member inquiry committee set up on the instructions of the prime minister, headed by Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik.

In the report, not only the main reasons for this incident have been explained, but also suggestions have been given to identify those responsible and to avoid such incidents in the future.

The meeting was informed that on January 23, 2023, from 7:30 am, the power breakdown spread across the country within just four minutes of tripping of the power plants. The main reason for this was human negligence in not switching on the AC circuits that were closed at night in the morning.

As soon as wind energy in the south was added to the system to meet the electricity demand in the north of the country, the frequency of the AC line increased dramatically.

Due to this sudden increase in frequency, various power plants tripped under the automatic security system. Further, the meeting was informed that the Kot Addo Power Company, which has the Black Start facility, but the contract for this power plant has expired.

Talking to the participants of the meeting, the prime minister said that the nation is waiting for those responsible for this major incident to be punished for their serious negligence.

The prime minister inquired that if KAPCO's power purchase agreement had expired, why the necessary action to renew the agreement was delayed. The Prime Minister also directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to link the power system with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA). Formulate a comprehensive action plan for reforms and submit it for cabinet approval.

The Power Division gave a detailed briefing to the Federal Cabinet regarding power theft and line losses.

The meeting was suggested by the Power Division to form a special police force to bring the situation under control in areas where line losses are 60 per cent and above. The meeting was further informed that the project of solarization of electric tube wells across the country is under consideration, which will be started from Balochistan first.

The prime minister directed to constitute a special cabinet committee regarding the strategy to eliminate power theft, line losses, and solarisation of electrified tube wells.

