Court defers framing of charges against Rashid till 21st

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday deferred framing of charges against Pakistan Awami League’s chief Sheikh Rashid in a case about his allegations that former president Asif Ali Zardari was plotting to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Judicial Magistrate Umer Shabir, while hearing the case, approved Rashid’s exemption application on medical grounds and deferred the framing of charges against him till March 21.

At the start of the hearing, Rashid’s counsel filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance of his client before the court on medical grounds.

He had attached some medical reports with the application. He said that Rashid was unable to attend the hearing as he was on bed rest due to health issues.

Police registered the First Information Report (FIR) under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023