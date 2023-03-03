Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (March 02, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.55714 4.55686 4.56457 0.07800
Libor 1 Month 4.67300 4.60429 4.67300 0.24243
Libor 3 Month 4.98114 4.92814 4.98114 0.52214
Libor 6 Month 5.28814 5.27100 5.28814 0.79586
Libor 1 Year 5.68614 5.61943 5.69143 1.21829
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
