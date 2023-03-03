WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 2, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Mar-23 28-Feb-23 27-Feb-23 24-Feb-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.1088 0.108363 0.108242 0.108575 Euro 0.800979 0.799151 0.795753 0.796057 Japanese yen 0.005498 0.005522 0.005538 0.005616 U.K. pound 0.903389 0.91023 0.903421 0.902738 U.S. dollar 0.7497 0.752567 0.753982 0.753129 Algerian dinar 0.005497 0.005511 0.005506 0.0055 Australian dollar 0.506048 0.506478 0.505997 0.513182 Botswana pula 0.056443 0.056473 0.056861 Brazilian real 0.144524 0.145125 0.145434 Brunei dollar 0.556735 0.558284 0.558216 0.560781 Canadian dollar 0.552992 0.555501 0.552877 Chilean peso 0.000903 0.000905 0.000921 0.000938 Czech koruna 0.034202 0.034017 0.03369 0.033668 Danish krone 0.107613 0.10735 0.106919 0.106942 Indian rupee 0.009082 0.009102 0.009093 0.009102 Israeli New Shekel 0.206188 0.205171 0.205277 0.205829 Korean won 0.000571 0.00058 0.00058 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44321 2.45256 Malaysian ringgit 0.16712 0.167853 0.168582 0.169872 Mauritian rupee 0.016067 0.01618 0.016234 0.016299 Mexican peso 0.041024 0.04096 0.040926 New Zealand dollar 0.462415 0.46407 0.465018 0.469727 Norwegian krone 0.072576 0.07284 0.072582 0.072786 Omani rial 1.9498 1.95726 1.96094 Peruvian sol 0.197888 0.197844 0.197672 Philippine peso 0.013579 0.013606 0.013705 Polish zloty 0.168687 0.168749 Qatari riyal 0.205962 0.206749 0.207138 Russian ruble 0.009963 0.010049 0.009995 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201062 Singapore dollar 0.556735 0.558284 0.558216 0.560781 South African rand 0.041289 0.040723 0.041108 0.041134 Swedish krona 0.072082 0.072429 0.071865 0.072396 Swiss franc 0.801047 0.802353 0.801853 0.805184 Thai baht 0.021404 0.021419 0.021491 0.021647 Trinidadian dollar 0.111605 0.111927 0.111739 U.A.E. dirham 0.204139 0.20492 0.205305 Uruguayan peso 0.01935 0.019315 0.019429 ======================================================================================

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

