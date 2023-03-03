AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2023 06:12am
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
March 2, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         1-Mar-23      28-Feb-23      27-Feb-23      24-Feb-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                       0.1088       0.108363       0.108242       0.108575
Euro                             0.800979       0.799151       0.795753       0.796057
Japanese yen                     0.005498       0.005522       0.005538       0.005616
U.K. pound                       0.903389        0.91023       0.903421       0.902738
U.S. dollar                        0.7497       0.752567       0.753982       0.753129
Algerian dinar                   0.005497       0.005511       0.005506         0.0055
Australian dollar                0.506048       0.506478       0.505997       0.513182
Botswana pula                    0.056443       0.056473       0.056861
Brazilian real                   0.144524       0.145125       0.145434
Brunei dollar                    0.556735       0.558284       0.558216       0.560781
Canadian dollar                  0.552992       0.555501       0.552877
Chilean peso                     0.000903       0.000905       0.000921       0.000938
Czech koruna                     0.034202       0.034017        0.03369       0.033668
Danish krone                     0.107613        0.10735       0.106919       0.106942
Indian rupee                     0.009082       0.009102       0.009093       0.009102
Israeli New Shekel               0.206188       0.205171       0.205277       0.205829
Korean won                       0.000571        0.00058        0.00058
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44321        2.45256
Malaysian ringgit                 0.16712       0.167853       0.168582       0.169872
Mauritian rupee                  0.016067        0.01618       0.016234       0.016299
Mexican peso                     0.041024        0.04096       0.040926
New Zealand dollar               0.462415        0.46407       0.465018       0.469727
Norwegian krone                  0.072576        0.07284       0.072582       0.072786
Omani rial                         1.9498        1.95726        1.96094
Peruvian sol                     0.197888       0.197844       0.197672
Philippine peso                  0.013579       0.013606       0.013705
Polish zloty                                                   0.168687       0.168749
Qatari riyal                     0.205962       0.206749       0.207138
Russian ruble                    0.009963       0.010049       0.009995
Saudi Arabian riyal                             0.201062
Singapore dollar                 0.556735       0.558284       0.558216       0.560781
South African rand               0.041289       0.040723       0.041108       0.041134
Swedish krona                    0.072082       0.072429       0.071865       0.072396
Swiss franc                      0.801047       0.802353       0.801853       0.805184
Thai baht                        0.021404       0.021419       0.021491       0.021647
Trinidadian dollar               0.111605       0.111927       0.111739
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204139        0.20492       0.205305
Uruguayan peso                    0.01935       0.019315       0.019429
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

