AVN 62.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.18%)
BAFL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
DGKC 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.55%)
FCCL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
FFL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.34%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HUBC 72.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
OGDC 81.86 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.37%)
PAEL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.22%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.69%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.45%)
SNGP 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
TELE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.29%)
TRG 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.55%)
UNITY 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,032 Increased By 37.3 (0.93%)
BR30 14,082 Increased By 119.9 (0.86%)
KSE100 40,716 Increased By 303.5 (0.75%)
KSE30 15,326 Increased By 173.1 (1.14%)
Australian shares inch up as China data lifts spirit; focus shifts to central bank

Reuters Published March 2, 2023 Updated March 2, 2023 01:06pm
Australian shares eked out a slight gain on Thursday in a choppy trading session as upbeat manufacturing data from China offset the dour mood from lacklustre domestic economic data, with the focus shifting towards a central bank meeting due next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 7,255.40, after falling 0.1% on Wednesday. Wednesday’s data showed manufacturing activity in China expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, exceeding analysts’ estimates.

“Clearly there is some optimism on China after purchasing managers’ index numbers and the bounce in their economy,” said Henry Jennings, senior market analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter Data on Wednesday showed Australia’s economy grew at its weakest pace in a year in the December quarter as rising interest rates and high inflation offset the strength in trade.

Investors also await the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy meeting on Tuesday, when a fifth consecutive quarter-point rate hike is widely expected, according to a Reuters poll.

However, Carl Capolingua, market analyst at ThinkMarkets Australia, expects the RBA “to soften some of the rhetoric to become a little more moderate.”

Miners advanced 3.2%, their biggest gain since Jan. 6, as iron ore futures rose on the upbeat China data. Global miner BHP Group added about 4% to record its best day in three-and-a-half months.

Energy stocks climbed 1.4% as oil prices inched higher on signs of a strong economic rebound in China, the world’s top oil importer.

Woodside Energy and Santos rose 2.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

On the other hand, financials slid 1.9% to close at their lowest level since Jan. 3, with the so-called “Big Four” banks swinging into the red. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.2% to finish the session at 11,900.86.

