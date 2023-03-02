PM orders setting up of passport counters at Nadra centres

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed authorities concerned to set up passport counters at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) centres to facilitate the applicants.

Chairing a meeting on hassle-free access to passports and computerized national identity cards (CNICs), the prime minister said the step would not only facilitate the general public but also reduce the burden on national exchequer. He has asked NADRA and the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports to share their resources to materialize the collaboration.

Shehbaz Sharif directed that all the previously approved new passport offices would be set up as counters at the NADRA centres He also instructed to increase the number of mobile vans of NADRA to provide doorstep service to CNIC applicants.

For the renewal of CNICs, the meeting was informed that NADRA was set to launch a new mobile phone application for consumers.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Education Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain, Chairman NADRA, the Director General Immigration and Passports and senior officials attended the meeting.