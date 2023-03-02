DC tells LHC: Umar detained for public order violation

LAHORE: The deputy commissioner Lahore told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that PTI Secretary General Asad Umar had been detained for 30 days for violating the public order.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the wife of Asad Umar seeking his release after he courted arrest following ‘jail bharo Tehreek’ of the PTI. The court adjourned the hearing till March 10 and directed the petitioner’s counsel to file his reply to the report of the DC.

A law officer filed a report on behalf of DC Lahore and stated that the PTI leader had not been detained for any personal grudge or enmity. It said the DC issued the detention of the petitioner’s husband only for the purpose of maintaining law and order.

