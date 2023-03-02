FIA may ask Interpol to arrest Farhat Shahzadi

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is learnt to have considering a proposal to contact International Police (Interpol) for making arrest of Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, and co-accused Saira, in corruption cases.

The FIA’s Money Laundering Circle has started consultation on this proposal, the sources said. “There is solid evidence against political names linked to the Farah Gogi corruption case. The requirements of investigation can be fulfilled after the arrest.”

It may be noted that the FIA has already registered a money-laundering case worth Rs849 million against Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Gogi in the money-laundering and kickbacks case sent to the FIA by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

