AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BAFL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.8%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
MLCF 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 61.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.98%)
PRL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.25%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TELE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 3,995 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 13,962 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,153 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FIA may ask Interpol to arrest Farhat Shahzadi

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:24am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is learnt to have considering a proposal to contact International Police (Interpol) for making arrest of Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, and co-accused Saira, in corruption cases.

The FIA’s Money Laundering Circle has started consultation on this proposal, the sources said. “There is solid evidence against political names linked to the Farah Gogi corruption case. The requirements of investigation can be fulfilled after the arrest.”

It may be noted that the FIA has already registered a money-laundering case worth Rs849 million against Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Gogi in the money-laundering and kickbacks case sent to the FIA by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

arrest FIA corruption cases Farhat Shahzadi

Comments

1000 characters

FIA may ask Interpol to arrest Farhat Shahzadi

Subsidy to agri, zero-rated sectors withdrawn

Jul-Feb trade deficit narrows 33.18pc YoY

Moody’s downgrades Wapda rating

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Charges on stuck cargoes waived off: ECC approves uniform wheat support price

Rs484bn KE investment plan draws criticism

MPC to meet today

IP gas project: Govt has sought relaxation from US, PAC informed

PM orders setting up of passport counters at Nadra centres

Govt buildings in Islamabad, other cities: PM directs solar systems installation in seven weeks

Read more stories