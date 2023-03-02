AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BAFL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.8%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
MLCF 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 61.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.98%)
PRL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.25%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TELE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 3,995 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 13,962 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,153 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as rising yields spook investors

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields surged after manufacturing data pointed to persistent price pressures, while comments from Federal Reserve policymakers backed a hawkish policy stance for a longer period.

The yield on 10-year notes topped 4% for the first time since November after the Institute for Supply Management’s survey showed US manufacturing contracted in February and prices for raw materials increased last month.

The two-year yield, which closely tracks short-term interest rate expectations, rose to 4.9%, its highest level since 2007.

“The 10-year Treasury is up and that is just a natural headwind to equity valuations,” said Matt Stucky, senior portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

“You also got a tick up in the ISM prices paid, which means that prices generally are rising now for manufacturing. It just means that the Federal Reserve is likely to push further into restrictive territory with their policy and stay there longer.” Traders of futures tied to the Fed’s policy rate added to bets that the US central bank will raise its benchmark rate to a range of 5.5%-5.75% by September, from the current range of 4.5%-4.75%.

Adding to worries, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, a voter in the rate-setting committee in 2023, said he is “open-minded” on either a 25 basis point or a 50 basis point rate hike in March. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said monetary policy will have to remain tight “until well into 2024”.

The main US benchmarks had ended February with losses on expectations that the Fed will increase rates more than initially thought on signs of resilience in the economy.

US monthly payrolls and consumer prices data in the coming days will further help investors gauge the path of rates ahead of the March 21-22 meeting, when the Fed is largely seen hiking rates by 25 basis points.

While seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell, energy and material indexes climbed nearly 2% as commodity prices rallied after data showed China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade.

At 12:13 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 slipped 7.52 points, or 0.19%, to 3,962.63 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 31.85 points, or 0.28% to 11,423.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, rose 34.76 points, or 0.11%, to 32,691.46, boosted by Caterpillar Inc after the construction equipment maker said it had reached a tentative agreement with a labor union, averting a possible strike.

Tesla Inc slipped 2.4% ahead of its investor day event. The electric automaker is readying a production revamp of its top-selling Model Y, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the plan.

Novavax Inc slumped 26.4% after the COVID-19 vaccine maker raised doubts about its ability to remain in business and announced plans to slash spending as it prepares for a fall vaccination campaign.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.13-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 63 new highs and 88 new lows.

S&P 500 NASDAQ US Federal Reserve Dow Jones Industrial Average Neel Kashkari

Comments

1000 characters

S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as rising yields spook investors

Subsidy to agri, zero-rated sectors withdrawn

Jul-Feb trade deficit narrows 33.18pc YoY

Moody’s downgrades Wapda rating

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Charges on stuck cargoes waived off: ECC approves uniform wheat support price

Rs484bn KE investment plan draws criticism

MPC to meet today

IP gas project: Govt has sought relaxation from US, PAC informed

PM orders setting up of passport counters at Nadra centres

Govt buildings in Islamabad, other cities: PM directs solar systems installation in seven weeks

Read more stories