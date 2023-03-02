AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BAFL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.8%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
MLCF 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 61.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.98%)
PRL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.25%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TELE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 3,995 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 13,962 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,153 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Italy migrant boat disaster—II

Shuja Umrani Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

A wooden crowded boat with migrants smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart while trying to land near Crotone, a port city in southern Italy, on Sunday. The bodies of more than 60 of those on board, including Pakistanis, washed ashore but as to what happened to the remaining people there is no report as yet. Among the victims of boat tragedy there was quite a big chunk of Pakistanis, and there are quite a few particular reasons for that.

Pakistan encourages migration. Its pro-emigration policy is rooted in the objective of reducing domestic unemployment and increasing remittances through formal channels. Between 1971 and 2020 about 11.2 million registered Pakistanis have emigrated, over 90 percent of them being male. And that trend persists. According to a survey conducted by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a majority would like to stay even if given an opportunity, but only one in three younger Pakistanis is willing to leave the country.

The official figures show that 839,339 Pakistanis left the country in 2022, while in month of January this year 59,977 Pakistanis went overseas. So, there is the conspicuous trend of ‘go abroad’ and send home money for the much-required financial needs. And as it happens it also tends to encourage the emigration even if it is through illegal manner. This has given birth to a mafia of traffickers whose services are available to anybody who would like to go abroad at any cost.

Shuja Umrani (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Italy migrant boat disaster

Shuja Umrani

Comments

1000 characters

Italy migrant boat disaster—II

Subsidy to agri, zero-rated sectors withdrawn

Jul-Feb trade deficit narrows 33.18pc YoY

Moody’s downgrades Wapda rating

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Charges on stuck cargoes waived off: ECC approves uniform wheat support price

Rs484bn KE investment plan draws criticism

MPC to meet today

IP gas project: Govt has sought relaxation from US, PAC informed

PM orders setting up of passport counters at Nadra centres

Govt buildings in Islamabad, other cities: PM directs solar systems installation in seven weeks

Read more stories