Bank of England’s Bailey says nothing decided on rates path

LONDON: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that nothing had been decided in terms of whether interest rates would need to rise again.

Bank of England chief concerned about ‘persistent’ high inflation

“At this stage, I would caution against suggesting either that we are done with increasing Bank Rate, or that we will inevitably need to do more,” Bailey said in the text of a speech he was due to give at a conference on the cost of living organised by public relations firm Brunswick Group.