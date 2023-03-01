AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
Mar 01, 2023
Bank of England’s Bailey says nothing decided on rates path

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 03:30pm
LONDON: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that nothing had been decided in terms of whether interest rates would need to rise again.

“At this stage, I would caution against suggesting either that we are done with increasing Bank Rate, or that we will inevitably need to do more,” Bailey said in the text of a speech he was due to give at a conference on the cost of living organised by public relations firm Brunswick Group.

