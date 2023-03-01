AVN 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.19%)
BAFL 31.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.44%)
DGKC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
EPCL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
HUBC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.33%)
KEL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.75%)
MLCF 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
NETSOL 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
OGDC 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.02%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
PPL 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.56%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.6%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
TPLP 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
TRG 111.55 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.16%)
UNITY 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 4,004 Decreased By -3 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,012 Increased By 14.2 (0.1%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -59.4 (-0.15%)
KSE30 15,175 Decreased By -11.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf stocks firm as oil prices gain on China factory bounce

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 02:20pm
Follow us

Gulf stocks inched higher on Wednesday, as oil prices extended gains after strong China manufacturing activity data boosted the outlook for global fuel demand.

China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, an official index showed, smashing expectations as production zoomed after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions late last year.

Oil prices, a major driver for Gulf economies, rose 0.5% by 0800 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index climbed 0.7%, starting March on a strong note after a 6.6% decline last month. Financials were among the top boosts, with most banks trading in positive territory.

Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic bank by market value, and Riyad Bank gained 1% and 2.9%, respectively. Dubai’s benchmark stock index edged up 0.1%, lifted by real estate and industrial stocks.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advanced 1.7% and tolls operator Salik added 2.3%.

Gulf Stocks in red as oil declines ahead of Fed minutes

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index climbed 0.1%, led by a 0.3% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender, and a 0.6% lift in Alpha Dhabi Holding.

Emirates Insurance surged nearly 15% after proposing 50 fils per share in annual dividend.

Abu Dhabi Aviation jumped more than 8% after the helicopter operator said its board would discuss ADQ offer and seek shareholders’ nod for the same.

In October, Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ said it had made an offer to take a controlling stake in Abu Dhabi Aviation and merge it with ADQ stakes in Etihad Engineering, AMMROC and GAL to create a “globally competitive aviation business”.

The Qatari Stock index was up 0.1%, helped by industrial and energy stocks. Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar jumped 1.2%, while Qatar Gas transport Nakilat was up 1.2%.

Utility firm Qatar Electricity And Water gained almost 1% after saying it had agreed in principle with KAHRAMAA to extend an agreement for the sale and purchase of electricity from RAF B1 station until the end of 2029.

Gulf stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf stocks firm as oil prices gain on China factory bounce

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar, hits 266

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

Hikes in interest rate appear to be redundant: business community

Sri Lanka workers defy strike ban to protest rescue plan

Global dividends hit new highs in 2022: study

Earthquake death toll in Turkiye rises above 45,000

Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Read more stories