$5m flood emergency grant signed with ADB

Tahir Amin Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed grant agreement of five million dollars for Emergency Flood Assistance Project (Additional Financing).

Dr Kazim Niaz, secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs and Yong Ye, country director ADB, signed the grant agreement.

The $5 million grant is from Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific administered by ADB to Pakistan for the Emergency Flood Assistance Project—Additional Financing.

The additional financing will be used to expand the scope of the original project, particularly to support (i) urgent provision of climate-resilient seeds for staple crop cultivation and (ii) women-led livelihoods to meet basic household needs.

