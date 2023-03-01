AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
Pakistan to strengthen relations with Kuwait: Hina

Published 01 Mar, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday said that Pakistan is determined to further strengthen relations with Kuwait in diverse fields including information technology and food security.

A joint event was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Kuwait in Islamabad to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the State of Kuwait and Pakistan. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khar was the chief guest at the event.

In her address, Khar hailed the historic bilateral relationship cemented over the past six decades. She highlighted the deep-seated nature of relations between the two countries, characterised by fraternal ties, common aspirations and values as well as bright prospects for future cooperation.

She said that the Pakistan-Kuwait relationship has deep roots within the people of the two countries, adding that the relations are becoming more stable with the passage of time.

She pointed out that the Pak-Kuwait Investment Company is playing an important role for economic cooperation between the two countries. She further stated that Kuwaiti renewable energy projects are important for the energy sector in Pakistan.

