PM inaugurates ‘School on Wheels and Mobile Bus’ project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the “School on Wheels and Mobile Bus” project on Tuesday and stated that providing education to the children in rural areas would be a great service to the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the prime minister said taking the mobiles to the rural areas – where opportunities for education are inadequate – would be a great service to the nation.

The prime minister was also given a briefing by the Minister for Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain, about the mobile vans for imparting education.

The prime minister said that there are two vehicles for mobile schools in Islamabad.

He said that the minister has been asked to expand the project to the provinces and GB. He said that ultimately hundreds of buses would become part of the efforts.

The prime minister said that this is a very good project that would provide education to the children in rural areas.

He said he was very happy to meet the children and the project would bring about a revolution in the rural areas with regard to education.

He said that this would be a contribution towards nation building. Earlier, the prime minister also launched a tree plantation campaign before taking a briefing on “Schools on Wheels” project.

He said that the plantation of trees drive-2023 is being started in the country and 240 million trees would be planted. He said that due to climate change, the floods have highlighted the importance of trees.

He said that the country suffered $ 30 billion in losses in the floods and stated that there is a need to create awareness about the importance of trees at schools, mosques etc.

The prime minister also appealed to the nation to take part in the tree plantation drive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023