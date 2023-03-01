FIA registers case against Farah Gogi

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore has registered a case against Farah Gogi, a close friend of Bushra Bibi, on the charges of corruption and money laundering of billions of rupees.

The FIA started investigations against Farah Gogi after registering a case on the application of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab. Farah Gogi had been charged with involvement in taking bribes in exchange for transfer and posting of the bureaucrats during the previous regime.

It was also alleged that she succeeded in getting an allotment of a piece of the land worth Rs 600 million for her company after paying only Rs 80 million in 2021. Farah Gogi has also been charged with illegally allotting 10 acres of land in the Faisalabad Industrial Estate. It is alleged that Rs 840 million were deposited in Farah Gogi’s personal bank accounts in three years.

A total of more than Rs one billion was deposited through cash in all the bank accounts of Farah Gogi. About Rs 410 million was deposited in her bank accounts through cash only in the year 2019-20. Further investigations are underway.

