AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Power planning marred by myriad miscalculations

Published March 1, 2023 Updated March 1, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: According to a Business Recorder news item, the government has decided not to change the location of 300MW coal-fired power plant from Gwadar to Thar.

The government is said to have taken this decision with a view to appeasing China. It may be argued that the country’s larger interest in the power sector is being sacrificed once again at the altar of foreign policy considerations.

Authorities in the past kept on adding power to the national grid in an IPP (independent power producer) mode and on imported fuel — a policy that is hurting the country today in terms of ballooning capacity payments and growing imported energy bill. The viability of the sector and affordability of the consumers have, therefore, kept on diminishing in the process.

In the past, for example, sub-optimal decisions led to the erosion of efficiency gains such as setting up of an imported coal-based power plant in Sahiwal, Punjab, where there are negative externalities of expensive transportation and its environmental impact that eat away the benefit of any lower fuel price. Then the most efficient LNG plants were not connected to the step-down grids at load centres, which elude full utilisation in peak season. The other issue is that these plants are bound to run on RLNG whereas domestic gas has been used in less efficient, old plants.

In the case of Thar coal, mining capacity is exceeding generation and that has been higher than evacuation of power capacity. A well thought-out integrated plan is conspicuous by its absence. We are, therefore, being ripped off left, right, and centre.

The decision to move towards coal was a few decades late; it was taken when the world had begun to move away from this environmentally messy fuel. And now when the realisation is to shift towards local coal, we are facing issues. In this particular case, the Chinese company is of the view that the shift in location would be treated as a new project. As a matter of principle, China has, therefore, decided not to undertake the execution of any new project that is based on coal. Hence, the project is slated to remain in Gwadar as originally envisaged.

This speaks volumes about our lack of negotiation skills and leverage with our foreign partners. Earlier, the government had successfully persuaded a local investor, Lucky Power, to use local coal instead of the imported one; but it is unable to convince foreign investors in the same way. Anyhow, another project with negative externalities is to be added to the system.

Another issue is that Thar coal is asking non-power consumers to come and set up their shop in the desert town as its generation capacity is steadily becoming stronger than its evacuation capacity. The idea of having non-power consumers in Thar is worth exploring, especially for greenfield projects.

The question is why these decisions are not being made ahead in time and why our authorities don’t invest in feasibility and strategic planning to have a balanced and optimal way of using the domestic energy sources and lowering the cost of energy through enhancing efficiencies. The love for projects and headlines is costing the energy sector a lot. The planning and execution of the energy sector should be carried out professionally. The sooner it is done the better it will be.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LNG RLNG IPP power plant Coal Power Plant power sectors Power planning

Comments

1000 characters

Power planning marred by myriad miscalculations

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

All eyes on SC ruling on polls in KP, Punjab

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

Read more stories