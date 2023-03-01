AJK govt notifies huge increase in FED on cigarettes

ISLAMABAD: The Central Board of Revenue Azad Kashmir on Tuesday substantially raised Federal Excise Duty on cigarettes from Feb 14, 2023.

The Central Board of Revenue Azad Kashmir has issued a notification on Tuesday.

Under the first slab of cigarettes, locally produced cigarettes if their on-pack printed retail price exceeds Rs 9000 per 1000 cigarettes, the rate of the federal excise duty would be Rs 16,500 per thousand cigarettes.

Under the second slab, the locally produced cigarettes if their on-pack printed retail price does not exceed Rs 9,000 per thousand cigarettes, the rate of the FED would be Rs 5,050 per thousand cigarettes, the notification added.

