Ziauddin University holds 17th session in series of dialogues

Press Release Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
KARACHI: “To bring about real change, there needs to be a shift in the general environment at home and work”, says Dr. Nida Hussain, Pro-Chancellor of Ziauddin University. She was sharing her views in the 17th interactive series on ZU Dialogues, titled “The Power of Gender Diversity in Shaping a Progressive Pakistan” at Ziauddin University.

The purpose of this dialogue session was to promote greater representation and inclusion of individuals of all genders in various fields and industries, raise awareness about the importance of gender diversity, and create a more equitable and just society where individuals of all genders have equal access to opportunities and resources.

While discussing the reasons behind the gender gap in the ZU Dialogue, Dr. Nida said that the reason why the gender gap is not prevalent in our leadership roles is that we are committed to equal opportunities and do not discriminate. It sets the tone for the entire organization.

The students of Ziauddin University mostly come from enlightened backgrounds where they understand the significance of women’s empowerment. We and most other universities have harassment policies in place, and we manage such cases when they arise. However, giving an open voice to victims and making them literate to come to the workplace is different from dealing with the work environment.

Barrister Shahida Jamil, former federal minister objected to the title of the session by saying, “The Power of Gender Diversity in Shaping Progressive, Pakistan.” Firstly, I would like to clarify that the goal of Pakistan’s creation was to have a separate homeland where discrimination would not exist. Therefore, when we discuss gender diversity, it is with the aim of creating a more equitable society where discrimination does not occur”.

During the dialogue session Ameena Saiyid, founder of Adab Festival added her opinion by saying, “It is imperative that women are formally brought into the workforce, including those who work from home and are not officially recognized, such as those who do embroidery, stitching, and garment work alongside their household duties. This issue is not unique to Pakistan but rather a global one, with only 5 percent of women holding senior management positions despite 40 percent of all women in the world working.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

