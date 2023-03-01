AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
Mar 01, 2023
Pakistan

Vandalism at Judicial Complex: Islamabad police book Imran, other party members

Fazal Sher Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: The police on Tuesday booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan, party leaders, and several party workers in a case registered in connection with vandalism at the Federal Judicial Complex during an appearance by the PTI chief.

Police sources said that a case has been registered against Imran Khan, PTI leaders Murad Saeed and Ali Nawaz, and 32 others at the Ramna police station.

According to a statement issued by the police spokesman, a case has been registered under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other provisions.

The statement says Kalashnikov rifles and other weapons were taken into custody from the crowd. An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.

Police said that 25 people have been arrested while raids are being conducted to apprehend others. Police teams have been dispatched to various provinces to make arrests.

It says that a leader of a political party was leading mobs who incited people to harm and vandalise public property inside Judicial Complex.

